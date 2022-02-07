Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) Insider Robert Guenthner Sells 606 Shares

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) insider Robert Guenthner sold 606 shares of Oak Street Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.66, for a total value of $10,095.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Guenthner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Robert Guenthner sold 2,533 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total value of $79,688.18.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Robert Guenthner sold 419 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $13,173.36.

On Thursday, November 18th, Robert Guenthner sold 1,476 shares of Oak Street Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $54,257.76.

Shares of OSH traded down $0.75 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,869,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,487. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.41 and a 52 week high of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 1.14.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.02). Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.80% and a negative return on equity of 133.13%. The business had revenue of $388.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OSH. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Cowen downgraded Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Oak Street Health from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.43.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oak Street Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,052,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Oak Street Health by 33.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,899,000 after purchasing an additional 53,064 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 11,284 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 11,036.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 125,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 124,714 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

