Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Shares Down 2.5%

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) dropped 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $140.34 and last traded at $140.98. Approximately 448 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 237,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.58.

OAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.29.

Get Oasis Petroleum alerts:

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $128.87 and its 200-day moving average is $111.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

About Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oasis Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oasis Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.