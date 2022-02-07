Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (OFED) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on February 24th

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the savings and loans company on Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of OFED opened at $22.95 on Monday. Oconee Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $20.12 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.27 million, a PE ratio of 36.43 and a beta of 0.71.

Oconee Federal Financial (NASDAQ:OFED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.98 million during the quarter. Oconee Federal Financial had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 4.10%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oconee Federal Financial stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Oconee Federal Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OFED) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,663 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Oconee Federal Financial as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Oconee Federal Financial

Oconee Federal Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers services related to personal banking, business banking, and mortgage lending. The company was founded on January 01, 2011 and is headquartered in Seneca, SC.

