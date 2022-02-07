Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.26) Per Share

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Offerpad in a research note issued on Thursday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Offerpad’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Get Offerpad alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Offerpad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Offerpad in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Offerpad in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 9.79.

Offerpad stock opened at 3.63 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.81. Offerpad has a 52 week low of 2.96 and a 52 week high of 20.97.

Offerpad (NYSE:OPAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported -0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.17 by 0.15. The company had revenue of 540.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 500.70 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,720,000. Islet Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,664,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,096,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $477,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Offerpad in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $434,000.

In related news, Director Kenneth D. Degiorgio bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 8.40 per share, for a total transaction of 126,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

About Offerpad

OfferPad Inc provide tech-enabled platform for buying and selling residential real estate. OfferPad Inc, formerly known as Supernova Partners Acquisition Company Inc, is based in CHANDLER, Ariz.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Offerpad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Offerpad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.