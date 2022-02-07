OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OGE. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, with a total value of $102,930.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of OGE Energy stock opened at $37.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 0.72. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $38.57.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OGE. Argus raised OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Mizuho downgraded OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.