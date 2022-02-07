OLD Mission Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 4,035 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJT. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2,148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 49,429 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.3% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 181,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,035,000 after buying an additional 41,028 shares during the period. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,421,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,171,000 after buying an additional 39,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 789,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,767,000 after buying an additional 34,077 shares during the period.

IJT opened at $123.06 on Monday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $117.41 and a 52-week high of $144.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

