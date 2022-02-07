OLD Mission Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC)

OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 52,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,275,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Shares of NYSE NGC opened at $9.73 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.75. Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29.

Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III intends to enter into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III (NYSE:NGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Genesis Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.