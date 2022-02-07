OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases 538 Shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:IJUL) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 1.03% of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJUL. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 324.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 35,906 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July by 134.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 33,027 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Get Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJUL opened at $24.17 on Monday. Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF – July has a 1 year low of $23.61 and a 1 year high of $24.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.46.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator MSCI EAFE Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.