OLD Mission Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 18,790 Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL)

OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 6.26% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000.

Get Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:QTJL opened at $26.35 on Monday. Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July has a 1 year low of $24.46 and a 1 year high of $28.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.03.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTJL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (NYSEARCA:QTJL).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.