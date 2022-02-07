OLD Mission Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) by 91.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 293,571 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EWS. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 96,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 8,708 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 73.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 320,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,289,000 after purchasing an additional 135,497 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 221.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 80,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after purchasing an additional 60,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

EWS stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a 52 week low of $20.40 and a 52 week high of $24.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.83.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.