OLD Mission Capital LLC Sells 42,815 Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS)

OLD Mission Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:EWZS) by 52.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,815 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 0.61% of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EWZS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $474,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 385,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after acquiring an additional 16,633 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $386,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $14.24 on Monday. iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $11.92 and a one year high of $20.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.20.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Brazil Small Cap Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free-float adjusted market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the bottom 14% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in Brazil.

