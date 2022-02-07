OLD Mission Capital LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK)

OLD Mission Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Belgium ETF (NYSEARCA:EWK) by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,389 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned 1.90% of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 22,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 64,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 105.2% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Belgium ETF by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 416,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,178,000 after buying an additional 271,345 shares during the last quarter.

EWK stock opened at $20.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day moving average of $21.54. iShares MSCI Belgium ETF has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $23.23.

iShares MSCI Belgium Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Belgium Capped Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Belgian market, as measured by the MSCI Belgium Investable Market Index (the Index).

