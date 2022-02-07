Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM) rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 143,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 71,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69. The company has a market cap of C$25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17.

Get Omineca Mining and Metals alerts:

About Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM)

Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd., a junior resource company, explores for and develops mineral resources in Canada. Its flag ship project is the Wingdam gold project located in the prolific Barkerville gold camp in central British Columbia; and the Fraser Canyon project located in the province of British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omineca Mining and Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.