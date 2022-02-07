Omineca Mining and Metals (CVE:OMM) Stock Price Up 23.3%

Shares of Omineca Mining and Metals Ltd. (CVE:OMM) rose 23.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.19. Approximately 143,570 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 71,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.69. The company has a market cap of C$25.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$0.17.
