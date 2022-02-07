Omni (OMNI) Trading 6.5% Lower Over Last Week

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last seven days, Omni has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and $6.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $2.90 or 0.00006541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00311993 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00011275 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002005 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003224 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Omni Coin Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,316 coins and its circulating supply is 563,000 coins. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

Buying and Selling Omni

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars.

