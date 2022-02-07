Onto Innovation (ONTO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 8th. Analysts expect Onto Innovation to post earnings of $1.11 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $200.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Onto Innovation to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

NYSE:ONTO opened at $90.05 on Monday. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $52.17 and a twelve month high of $106.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.95. The company has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.17.

In related news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 6,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total transaction of $562,179.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,725 shares of company stock valued at $1,622,935. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after acquiring an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Onto Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $850,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 171.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Onto Innovation by 46.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,353 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ONTO. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

About Onto Innovation

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.