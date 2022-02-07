Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires New Position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 196.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 26.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 11,062 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies in the second quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AQB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright raised shares of AquaBounty Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.13.

In other news, Director Alana Kirk sold 12,880,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $27,048,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 26.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AQB stock opened at $1.61 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.09 and a 200-day moving average of $3.43. The company has a quick ratio of 75.44, a current ratio of 75.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $114.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.11.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a negative net margin of 2,764.14%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

