Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys New Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 12,198.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 16,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TAIL opened at $17.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

