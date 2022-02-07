Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RGEN. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 1,982.9% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,310,612 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $378,754,000 after buying an additional 1,247,690 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Repligen by 33.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,755,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $350,362,000 after buying an additional 435,972 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Repligen by 336.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 444,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $88,820,000 after buying an additional 343,025 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its holdings in Repligen by 2,372.1% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 318,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,110,000 after buying an additional 305,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repligen by 40.3% during the second quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,015,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,736,000 after buying an additional 291,789 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repligen alerts:

In related news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 17,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $4,804,731.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

RGEN opened at $200.95 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $232.19 and a 200 day moving average of $257.90. Repligen Co. has a fifty-two week low of $162.29 and a fifty-two week high of $327.32.

RGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.88.

Repligen Profile

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.