Oppenheimer Trims Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Target Price to $525.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective decreased by Oppenheimer from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MPWR. KeyCorp raised shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $534.70.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

MPWR opened at $400.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $465.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $484.57. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $301.51 and a 1-year high of $580.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.93%.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.46, for a total value of $786,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.42, for a total transaction of $3,471,603.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,691,712 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,930,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,874,245,000 after purchasing an additional 55,039 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after purchasing an additional 25,957 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $590,547,000 after purchasing an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.