Orion Energy Systems (OESX) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Orion Energy Systems has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 21.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Orion Energy Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:OESX opened at $2.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.21. Orion Energy Systems has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $11.98.

In other Orion Energy Systems news, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OESX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 684,440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 339,939 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,877 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 14,636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 50,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Orion Energy Systems by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 54,775 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. 60.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OESX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.44.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

