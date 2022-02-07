Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,206 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 9,693 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.11% of Ormat Technologies worth $3,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 3,055,817 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $202,605,000 after purchasing an additional 858,550 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,454,389 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $101,123,000 after purchasing an additional 163,116 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,074,033 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after purchasing an additional 57,639 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $74,324,000 after purchasing an additional 22,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 768,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,399,000 after purchasing an additional 19,522 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

ORA opened at $66.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.64. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.77 and a 12 month high of $128.87.

In other news, President Shlomi Argas sold 2,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $169,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shimon Hatzir sold 2,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $183,546.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,648 shares of company stock valued at $536,575 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $94.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Ormat Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses on the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to power purchase agreements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.