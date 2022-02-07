Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Stock Rating Lowered by DZ Bank

DZ Bank lowered shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has 760.00 price target on the stock.

DNNGY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Ørsted A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 720.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $740.00.

DNNGY stock opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.09. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $64.49.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

