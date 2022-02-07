Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is an emerging orthobiologics company. It engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for orthopedic and sports medicine surgeries. Ortho Regenerative Technologies Inc. is based in MONTREAL. “

Ortho Regenerative Technologies stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.04. Ortho Regenerative Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.81.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies (OTCMKTS:ORTIF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Research analysts anticipate that Ortho Regenerative Technologies will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ortho Regenerative Technologies, Inc is a clinical stage orthobiologics company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutic soft tissue repair technologies for sports medicine surgeries. Its product pipeline include Rotator Cuff Repair, Meniscal Repair, and R&D Portfolio. The company was founded on February 5, 2015 and is headquartered in Kirkland, Canada.

