Ossiam Has $945,000 Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Ossiam reduced its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 69.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,456 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,418 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 13,341 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 647 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 3,148 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 507 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $122.83 on Monday. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $116.60 and a one year high of $180.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

ZBH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Argus lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.71.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.