Ossiam Trims Position in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Ossiam lessened its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 930.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. reduced their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $115.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $82.86 and a 12 month high of $119.41. The company has a market capitalization of $163.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $9.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 18.57%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.939 per share. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

About Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

