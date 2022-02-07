Osterweis Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Osterweis Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Osterweis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $36,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $38,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth $63,000. 40.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $358.01 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $381.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.83. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $297.45 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

