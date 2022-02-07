Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.4125 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Otter Tail has increased its dividend by 16.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Otter Tail has a payout ratio of 46.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Otter Tail to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

Shares of OTTR traded up $1.33 on Monday, hitting $61.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 158,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,271. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.80. Otter Tail has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $71.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.42.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other news, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $631,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,190,000 after purchasing an additional 15,774 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Otter Tail by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Otter Tail by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in Otter Tail in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Institutional investors own 46.92% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

