Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) vs. Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Head to Head Survey

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Outbrain (NASDAQ:OB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yandex and Outbrain, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 6 0 3.00 Outbrain 0 0 1 0 3.00

Yandex presently has a consensus target price of $82.67, indicating a potential upside of 79.09%. Outbrain has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.99%. Given Yandex’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Yandex is more favorable than Outbrain.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Yandex and Outbrain’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $2.96 billion 5.53 $345.30 million ($0.39) -118.36 Outbrain $767.14 million 0.95 $4.36 million N/A N/A

Yandex has higher revenue and earnings than Outbrain.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.0% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.7% of Outbrain shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Outbrain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -3.29% 3.29% 2.02% Outbrain -1.44% 406.80% 6.60%

Summary

Yandex beats Outbrain on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yandex

Yandex NV engages in the provision of search engines and online services. It operates through the following segments: Search and Portal; Yandex Market; Taxi; Media Services; Classifieds; and Other Bets and Experiments. The Search and Portal segment includes all the services offered in Russia, Belarus, and Kazakhstan. The Taxi segment covers the ride-sharing business, which consists of Yandex Taxi as well as Uber in Russia and other countries. The Yandex Market segment encompasses price comparison service, e-commerce marketplace and several small experiments. The Media Services segment comprises KinoPoisk, Yandex Music, Yandex Afisha, Yandex TV program, Yandex. Studio, and subscription service Yandex. Plus. The Classifieds Segment deals with online advertising and listing fees. The Other Bets and Experiments segment consists of smaller business units and experiments. The company was founded by Elena Kolmanovskaya, Ilya Segalovich, Mikhail Fadeev, and Arkady Volozh in 1989 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Outbrain

Outbrain Inc. provides recommendation platform for the open web. The company’s technology enables consumers to discover new things through recommendation feeds on their favorite media and connects advertisers to these audiences to grow their business. Outbrain Inc. is based in NEW YORK.

