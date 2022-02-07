Ovata Capital Management Ltd Makes New Investment in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000. Trip.com Group makes up approximately 0.2% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 430,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 32.5% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 107.0% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 2,051,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,147 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,711,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 989,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,413,000 after purchasing an additional 95,937 shares during the last quarter. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research cut Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. New Street Research upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

TCOM traded up $0.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.66. The stock had a trading volume of 325,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,508,087. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.24 and a beta of 1.15. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.93 million. Trip.com Group had a return on equity of 0.43% and a net margin of 6.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.