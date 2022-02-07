Ovata Capital Management Ltd Sells 11,700 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Ovata Capital Management Ltd trimmed its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 24.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,700 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 1.6% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSM. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 203.7% in the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 9,205,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,105,795,000 after purchasing an additional 6,173,921 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 221.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,581,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $169,301,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226,075 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 415.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,805,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $457,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067,269 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,650,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,189,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 23.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,908,449 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $994,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,141 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $1.87 on Monday, hitting $122.89. The stock had a trading volume of 147,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,586,913. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $107.58 and a one year high of $145.00. The stock has a market cap of $637.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.3911 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 38.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

