Oxen (OXEN) Trading 7.6% Higher This Week

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Oxen has a market cap of $28.82 million and $81,389.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.51 or 0.00001145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $44,141.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,155.31 or 0.07148188 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.14 or 0.00310689 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $342.05 or 0.00774903 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00011004 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00010754 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00074543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $184.86 or 0.00418800 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $103.09 or 0.00233551 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen (OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 57,035,550 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

