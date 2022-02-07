Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 120.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,807 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of Ozon worth $8,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Ozon by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,072,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,095,000 after purchasing an additional 443,574 shares during the last quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 59.9% during the 3rd quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,948,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,742,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,962 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,061,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,010,000 after acquiring an additional 71,460 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,983,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,047,000 after acquiring an additional 584,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ozon by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,374,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,580,000 after acquiring an additional 611,396 shares during the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZON opened at $20.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1 year low of $15.37 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.69.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $564.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

