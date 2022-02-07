Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pacific Premier Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.69 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.80. Pacific Premier Bancorp posted earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.89 to $3.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $3.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Pacific Premier Bancorp.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $198.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.31 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PPBI. Zacks Investment Research cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Stephens cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

In related news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 780 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $34,398.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $162,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after acquiring an additional 5,237 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $38.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.58 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

