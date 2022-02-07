Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 19,050 Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 19,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Antero Midstream by 15.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 77,007 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 10,556 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter worth about $377,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.3% during the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 306,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 26,173 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 281,897 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 15.7% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 433,307 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 58,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM opened at $10.37 on Monday. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $11.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.43%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.93.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total value of $78,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

