Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc (NYSE:UP) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UP opened at $3.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.19. Wheels Up Experience Inc has a 12-month low of $3.22 and a 12-month high of $15.00.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $301.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.18 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David J. Adelman purchased 100,000 shares of Wheels Up Experience stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UP shares. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Wheels Up Experience in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.90 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wheels Up Experience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Wheels Up Experience from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.84.

Aspirational Consumer Lifestyle Corp. has entered into a definitive merger agreement with Wheels Up Partners Holdings LLC.

