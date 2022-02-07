Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $220,000 Stock Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% in the third quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.1% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AMP opened at $308.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36 and a beta of 1.56. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $209.89 and a 52 week high of $332.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $304.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $287.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 19.59%.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $317.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $362.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $330.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

