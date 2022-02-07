Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Invests $228,000 in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 518 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the third quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 9,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,652,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2.5% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% in the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 87.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total value of $1,055,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,735 shares of company stock worth $2,573,011. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $352.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $436.40.

Shares of FDS opened at $420.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 39.87, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $452.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $417.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $294.21 and a twelve month high of $495.39.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.12%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.