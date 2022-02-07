Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $313,000 Investment in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,997,000 after buying an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 50.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,450,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $299,379,000 after buying an additional 818,513 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,601,132 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,724,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the second quarter worth $175,245,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,316,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $156,820,000 after buying an additional 21,343 shares during the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total transaction of $993,505.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.74 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

