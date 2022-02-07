Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,296 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 1,320.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 134,790 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 6,171.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $34.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12-month low of $29.57 and a 12-month high of $34.76.

