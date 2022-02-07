Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Sells 286 Shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 286 shares during the quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 136.4% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Nordson in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Nordson by 184.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Nordson by 392.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.75.

NASDAQ NDSN opened at $230.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $182.52 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $247.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $244.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $599.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

