Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 609.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 617 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the third quarter worth $61,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 275.5% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 21.7% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 572 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 31.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $109.74 on Monday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.10 and a 52 week high of $137.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.04. The stock has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total transaction of $1,477,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Benjamin G. Clark sold 7,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.69, for a total value of $993,505.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

