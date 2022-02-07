Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,108 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 236.5% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 498 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in General Motors during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 36.6% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 49.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $923,124.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Douglas L. Parks sold 9,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.31, for a total transaction of $612,793.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,736 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $51.29 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $47.07 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.95 EPS for the current year.

GM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.17.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

