Paparazzi (PAZZI) Tops One Day Volume of $102.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 7th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded flat against the dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002309 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.69 or 0.00043150 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.75 or 0.00110246 BTC.

Paparazzi Coin Profile

PAZZI is a coin. Its launch date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin . Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Paparazzi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

