Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) Given Buy Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their buy rating on shares of Parex Resources (TSE:PXT) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$36.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$34.00.

PXT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$32.83.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Shares of Parex Resources stock opened at C$27.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Parex Resources has a 1-year low of C$17.28 and a 1-year high of C$28.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$22.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.42.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.15, for a total value of C$423,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 354,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,490,991.60. Also, Senior Officer Wayne Kim Foo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$215,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,359,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$29,222,348.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $880,000.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.