Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Hits Market Cap of $50.37 Million (PSG)

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 7th. Over the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 13.3% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $50.37 million and approximately $8.13 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can now be bought for approximately $16.19 or 0.00037026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002288 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.09 or 0.00050527 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,118.65 or 0.07131849 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00054196 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43,818.79 or 1.00206468 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.09 or 0.00055091 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006485 BTC.

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,132 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

