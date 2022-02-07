Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.
Parke Bancorp Company Profile
Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parke Bancorp (PKBK)
- onsemi Bottoms, Institutional Activity Turns Bullish
- LPL In Buy Range After Better-Than-Expected Q4 Report
- Bottom Fishing For Johnson Outdoors
- Intuitive Surgical is an Intuitive Buy
- Abbott Stock is an Oversold Play
Receive News & Ratings for Parke Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parke Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.