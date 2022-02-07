Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Sells $120,000.00 in Stock

Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) Director Celestino R. Pennoni sold 5,000 shares of Parke Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Parke Bancorp stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.18. The company had a trading volume of 10,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,209. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Parke Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $287.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Parke Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Parke Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 20.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Parke Bancorp by 15.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 3,486 shares during the period. 36.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parke Bancorp Company Profile

Parke Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Parke Bank. Parke Bank is a service commercial bank, which provides personal and business financial services to individuals and small-sized businesses. Its commercial loan products include residential and commercial real estate construction loans; working capital loans and lines of credit; demand, term and time loans; equipment, inventory and accounts receivable financing; fixed rate second mortgages; and new and used auto loans as well as overdraft protection.

