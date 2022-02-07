Patten Group Inc. Buys 250 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Patten Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Patten Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 229.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Savior LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 794,898 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.85. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.