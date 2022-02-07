Patten Group Inc. Decreases Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Patten Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 680 shares during the quarter. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WY. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 60,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 18,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 34,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 37,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

NYSE WY traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,840,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.75. Weyerhaeuser has a twelve month low of $31.80 and a twelve month high of $41.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.35.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 25.56% and a return on equity of 24.73%. Weyerhaeuser’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.45 dividend. This is an increase from Weyerhaeuser’s previous Special dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 19.60%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

