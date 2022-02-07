Patten Group Inc. Grows Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 7.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 68,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 459,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,434,000 after purchasing an additional 146,998 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 90.9% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 186,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 88,861 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,641,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 72.5% in the third quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.4% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 14,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FPE traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.62. 16,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,184,304. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $20.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

