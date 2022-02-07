Patten Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,896 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 360.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.2% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 513.5% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 31.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 373 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Walmart from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.65.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $138.47. 138,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,713,566. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $152.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.85. The stock has a market cap of $384.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $140.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.78, for a total value of $1,424,940.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 621,996 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.03, for a total value of $87,720,095.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,104,124 shares of company stock worth $1,132,904,555 in the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

